Sei Investments Co. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 898.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of HUYA worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,740,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after buying an additional 533,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

