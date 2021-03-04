Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,971 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,318,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

