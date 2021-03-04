SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in February

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the January 28th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 526.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF remained flat at $$13.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

