Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Welbilt, Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

