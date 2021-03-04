SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 806,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,144,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

