Scotiabank Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIXT. William Blair began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

