SciPlay Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of SCPL opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.