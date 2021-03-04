Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 5%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 716,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 669,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.