Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 687,593 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 239,705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 17,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,001. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83.

