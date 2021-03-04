Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

