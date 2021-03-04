Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.00. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120. Schindler has a 1 year low of $192.75 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.47.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

