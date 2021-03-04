Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.00. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120. Schindler has a 1 year low of $192.75 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.47.
Schindler Company Profile
