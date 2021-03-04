Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after buying an additional 986,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after buying an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

