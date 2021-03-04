Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $759,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,394 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,944. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

