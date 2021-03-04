Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $228.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.77. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

