Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 4,476 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $410.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

