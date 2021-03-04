Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLDR opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

