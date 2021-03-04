Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

