Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $231.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

