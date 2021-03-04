Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $206.84. 5,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

