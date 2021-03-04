Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,042 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $919,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,508,361.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,780.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.