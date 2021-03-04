Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $740,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.85. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

