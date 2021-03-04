Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 247,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

