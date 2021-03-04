Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

