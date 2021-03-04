Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €83.32 ($98.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €86.70 and its 200 day moving average is €88.53. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

