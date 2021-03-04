Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDVKY. UBS Group downgraded Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik in the 4th quarter valued at $20,417,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

