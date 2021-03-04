Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Update

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

SDON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Sandston has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Sandston Company Profile

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

