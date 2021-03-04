Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $158.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.85. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 125.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

