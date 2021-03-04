Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Short Interest Down 35.8% in February

Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLNM remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Salon Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science.

