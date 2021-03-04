Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $22,636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

