SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Trading Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.74 and last traded at $55.09. Approximately 1,510,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,067,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

Specifically, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $880,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,503.50 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

