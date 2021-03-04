Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Safran stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

