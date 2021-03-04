Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.00 ($131.76).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €118.60 ($139.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €111.53 and its 200 day moving average is €106.27. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

