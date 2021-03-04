RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.