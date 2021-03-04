RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 45,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

