Russell S. Minick Sells 28,098 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16.

GNRC traded down $20.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.26. The stock had a trading volume of 827,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.