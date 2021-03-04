Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,603 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

