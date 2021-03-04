Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,059 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 287,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,483,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

