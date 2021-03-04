Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,795 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:GHC opened at $568.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total value of $2,314,234.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,014,950.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,494 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,375. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

