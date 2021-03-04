Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 764,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

THM opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.52. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

