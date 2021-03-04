Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 61,757 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 264.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Malibu Boats worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 235.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 70.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $581,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $83.09.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

