Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.87% of The Lovesac worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $4,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a PE ratio of -455.15, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

