Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Scholastic worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 226,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 160,497 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

