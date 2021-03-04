Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Xylem stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

