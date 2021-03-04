Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

