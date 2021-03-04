Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

