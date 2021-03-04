Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded at Macquarie

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Shares of RCL opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,899,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,028,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

