Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

RCL traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 121,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

