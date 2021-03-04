Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

