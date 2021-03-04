Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.86 ($31.60).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €29.20 ($34.35) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 168.79. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

