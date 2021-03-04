Royal Bank of Canada Increases Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target to $33.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATNX. Laidlaw reduced their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Athenex stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Athenex has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 29.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

